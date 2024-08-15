Veolia to sell sulfuric acid regeneration business

Veolia is selling its sulfuric acid regeneration business to the private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $620 million. The business regenerates spent sulfuric acid and potassium hydroxide at oil refineries, and it sells sulfuric acid to other industries. Veolia bought the business from Chemours for $325 million in 2016. Veolia says the division didn’t fit into its new strategic priorities, which are energy, water technology, and hazardous waste treatment.
