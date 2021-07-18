Verdant buys 2 specialty surfactant makers

After spinning off Solvay in May, the amphoteric surfactant firm Verdant Specialty Solutions has purchased two specialty chemical makers from the holding company Chemical Services Group. One, DeForest Enterprises, makes a range of surfactants and corrosion inhibitors. The other, ParaFlow Energy Solutions, makes chemicals that break emulsions and force iron out of solution. Verdant CEO John Foley told C&EN in April that he intends to triple the size of the company in the next 3 years.
