eMolecules buys Frontier Scientific

The research chemical finder eMolecules has acquired Frontier Scientific, a contract research and screening library provider, and Frontier Agricultural Sciences, a sister company that serves entomology researchers. All 56 employees of the two firms will join the 60-strong eMolecules staff. The deal does not include the affiliated firms Frontier Specialty Chemicals, Frontier Science Partnerships, or Echelon Biosciences. eMolecules says Frontier’s compound management, sample processing, and chemical analytical and procurement services complement its chemical search-and-fulfillment offerings.
