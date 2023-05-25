BASF’s Chemvator opens to outside start-ups

BASF’s chemical technology incubator is now accepting applications from start-ups that did not originate within BASF. Chemovator launched in 2018 to nurture business concepts of “intrapreneurs” at the firm and has helped to develop more than 30 business ideas, according to Markus Bold, Chemovator’s managing director. BASF says it is looking for pitches on process, research and service optimization, sustainability, and next-generation materials.
