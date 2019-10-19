Bayer syncs with 11 new digital partners

Bayer has signed agreements with 11 health-care start-ups as part of its G4A digital health partnerships program. All the firms are developing digital technologies aimed at improving patient health in fields including cardiovascular disease, oncology, ophthalmology, and radiology. Bayer selected the 11 from over 750 applicants in 65 countries. Start-ups can receive a onetime payment of about $85,000 along with mentoring and space in Bayer’s Berlin offices, or initial funding followed by milestone payments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter