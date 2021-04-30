Boxlab is BASF’s first employee spin-out

BoxLab, a start-up with an app for rapidly replacing damaged chemical packages and labels, has become the first spinout from BASF’s Chemovator business incubator. Set up in January 2019 in Mannheim, Germany, Chemovator was created to help BASF employees turn their ideas into viable companies. Seven other BASF teams hope to follow BoxLab out of Chemovator and into business. BASF owns a minority share in BoxLab.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter