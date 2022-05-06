Advertisement

Start-ups

Brimstone raises $55 million for CO₂-negative cement

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 6, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 16
Most Popular in Business

Brimstone Energy has raised $55 million in series A funding for its carbon-negative route to Portland cement. Lime (CaO) is the key chemical in Portland cement, the dominant cement type for concrete. It is normally made by heating limestone (CaCO3), a process that consumes large amounts of energy and releases CO2, resulting in 5.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the firm says. Brimstone instead starts with calcium silicate, which doesn’t release CO2 when converted to CaO. The process also yields magnesium minerals that go on to absorb CO2 from ambient air, making the overall process carbon negative, the firm says. Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Amazon are among the investors.

