Cambridge spin-off PharmEnable gets $7.5 million in preseries A

The biotech firm PharmEnable, which uses artificial intelligence in drug discovery, has raised $7.5 million in a preseries A funding round. The University of Cambridge spin-off is developing small molecules for diseases that are currently undruggable. PharmEnable’s platform is built on the concepts of chemical diversity and unexplored chemical space that two of the cofounders worked on in the lab of chemist David R. Spring. The firm will use the cash to expand in-house projects and partnerships focusing on cancer and neurology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter