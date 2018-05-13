Ecovia Renewables raises $1 million, partners with Seppic

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Ecovia Renewables, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-ups to Watch last year, has formed a multiyear agreement with the specialty chemicals producer Seppic to develop a suite of biobased and biodegradable polymers for the health and beauty markets. Separately, Ecovia has raised $1 million from investors to fund near-term R&D, product development, and process scale-up. Seppic, a unit of Air Liquide, is one of the investors.
