Electric Hydrogen raises $198 million for hydrogen electrolysis

The green hydrogen start-up Electric Hydrogen has raised $198 million in series B funding from Amazon, Equinor, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and other investors. The firm says it will use the money to build demonstration-scale projects providing hydrogen made by electrolysis. When powered by renewable or nuclear energy, electrolytically producing hydrogen has the potential to reduce the climate impact of fuel and chemical production.
