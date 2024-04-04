Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Goldman Sachs leads $132 million investment in cancer start-up

Alterome Therapeutics will use the funds to get two drug candidates into human studies

by Rowan Walrath
April 4, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Three rows of people dressed in jackets with Alterome Therapeutics branding stand outside of a building.
Credit: Alterome Therapeutics
The Alterome Therapeutics team in San Diego

A start-up cofounded by Massachusetts General Hospital oncologist Ryan Corcoran and serial entrepreneur Eric Murphy has raised $132 million to put toward new cancer drugs.

San Diego–based Alterome Therapeutics is advancing two lead drug candidates in parallel. One goes after the oncogene AKT1, whose E17K-mutated form can lead to breast and gynecologic cancers. The other targets the KRAS﻿ gene, whose mutated forms can drive non-small-cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers, among others. Both drugs are small molecules selected in part by machine learning software that Alterome calls Kraken.

With the AKT1 E17K protein blocker, Alterome is aiming to develop a covalent drug that binds the mutant’s lysine amino acid. That’s something CEO Murphy says he’s been pushingtoward since he was a postdoctoral fellow working with David Cheresh at Scripps Research.

Lysine capture is not trivial. It’s a tougher area,” Murphy says. “It’s something that people have been trying to crack, including myself, and something we have not been able to.” He needed a lysine pocket that a drug could effectively target—and says he found that in AKT1 E17K. Alterome will present its findings this month at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

The KRAS protein blocker, meanwhile, is designed to target 90% of KRAS mutations, including the common variations G12V and G12D.

With the help of the $132 million series B fundraising, led by Goldman Sachs, Alterome plans to get both drugs into human trials in the next 12 months, Murphy says. He points to the recent approvals of two KRAS blockers, Lumakras from Amgen and Krazati from Bristol Myers Squibb’s Mirati Therapeutics, as reason for optimism.

“We tried to do this 10 years ago. . . . Now the baseline’s rising,” Murphy says. “Our specialty may be these targets because that’s what my mind has been on for 20-plus years.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
858 Therapeutics launches with $60 million and acquisition of Gotham Therapeutics
Lilly licenses Lycia’s LYTAC protein degrader platform
Vertex, Ribometrix to develop RNA-targeted small molecules
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE