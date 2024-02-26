Insamo launches to develop cyclic peptides

The University of California, Berkeley, has spun out Insamo, a start-up focused on making oral cyclic peptides, which would replace medicines that have so far only been available as injections or infusions. Insamo is using software tools to engineer oral macrocycles that can bind to their targets as well as antibodies can. Insamo has so far raised $12 million from investors including Merck & Co.’s MRL Ventures Fund.
