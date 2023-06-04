Larkspur Biosciences launches with combined seed and series A funding of $35.5

Larkspur Biosciences, which develops cancer immunotherapies, has launched with $35.5 million in combined seed and series A funding. The biotech, which has an all-female leadership team, was cofounded by Vijay Kuchroo of Harvard University, Lewis Cantley of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Nathanael Gray of Stanford University. The firm says it intends to develop precision immunotherapies to tackle different cancers with the same immune evasion phenotypes, with a first focus on colorectal cancer.
