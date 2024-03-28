Mirador Therapeutics launches with $400 million

After selling their last company, Prometheus Therapeutics, to Merck & Co., Mark McKenna and a few other former Prometheus executives have founded another precision medicine start-up, Mirador Therapeutics. Mirador is looking at patients’ molecular profiles for markers of immunofibrotic diseases and then developing drugs for those targets. Already the startup has secured $400 million in venture capital. Arch Venture Partners led the fundraising; other investors include OrbiMed, Fidelity Investments, and Sanofi’s venture arm.
