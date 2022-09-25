The carbon dioxide utilization start-up RenewCO2 has spun out from Rutgers University with $2 million in seed funding. The firm says its iron- and nickel-phosphide electrocatalysts can convert CO2 into molecules such as formic acid, ethylene glycol, and furandiol. At full scale and run on renewable electricity, the process will yield carbon-negative polymer feedstocks at lower cost than petroleum-based routes, the company says. RenewCO2 wants to deliver systems to its first customers as early as 2025.
