Solenis buys acrylic monomer firm SCL

The specialty chemical producer Solenis has acquired SCL, a German company that makes dimethylaminoethyl acrylate, an acrylic monomer used to produce the water treatment chemical polyacrylamide. Based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, SCL was spun out of BASF in 2009. “The acquisition of this business provides Solenis with the backward integration that supports our polyacrylamide growth plan,” Solenis CEO John Panichella says in a press release.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter