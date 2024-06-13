Start-up raises more funds for AI-designed macrocycles

Nearly 2 years after launching from David Baker’s lab at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design, Vilya Therapeutics expanded its series A financing round by $21 million, to $71 million raised. Vilya has so far used its computational platform to identify macrocyclic peptides that can bind to multiple proteins (Science 2024, DOI: 10.1126/science.adk1687). The new investment, whose funders include Arch Venture Partners and the venture arm of the tech company Nvidia, will be used to ready these peptides for testing in humans, Vilya says.
