Syzygy raises $23 million to advance light-driven synthesis

Syzygy Plasmonics has raised $23 million in series B funding from investors that include the Norwegian oil company Equinor. The firm, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019, wants to use light instead of heat to drive chemical reactions. The firm is based on photocatalytic technology invented at Rice University. Syzygy says it will use the funds to develop a reactor that lowers the cost of making zero-emission hydrogen.
