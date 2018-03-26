Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Third Rock-founded Rheos Medicines launches to tackle immunometabolism

The Cambridge-based biotech will first focus on inflammatory bowel disease and vitiligo

by Lisa M. Jarvis
March 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Tapping into the blossoming field of immunometabolism, Rheos Medicines has come out of stealth with $60 million in funding from Third Rock Ventures. The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm will initially develop small molecules to treat autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, vitiligo, and lupus.

Headshot of Rheos' chief scientific officer Larry Turka.
Credit: Rheos
Rheos CSO Laurence Turka

While many areas of drug development are moving toward personalized medicine—most notably in cancer, where targeted therapy has proliferated—immunologists still rely on one-size-fits-all treatments for their patients.

Rheos hopes to change that. Starting last summer, the company assembled a drug discovery platform based on findings from its academic founders, whose work focuses on how a cell’s metabolic pathways can control its fate.

Cells, like people, get their energy from different sources, explains Rheos’ chief scientific officer, Laurence Turka. “You know how you feel different if you have two slices of pizza for lunch instead of a salad? You behave differently.” Cells are no different, he says. They can use different metabolic pathways depending on their state.

Rheos wants to tune those metabolic pathways to alter the behavior of cells. “Immune cells are not inherently bad or deficient, but in disease states they’re just not doing what we want them to do,” CEO Abbie Celniker says. Currently-available antibody drugs target immune cells themselves, treating disease, but also turning off the beneficial effects of those cells. Rheos hopes its tuning approach will instead bring immune cells back to a healthy state, preserving their useful functions.

A headshot of Rheos Medicines CEO Abbie Celniker.
Credit: Rheos
Rheos' CEO Abbie Celniker

The company’s technology is intended to identify drug targets along the various metabolic pathways. That work should also reveal related metabolites that can be used as biomarkers to find patients who will respond to the drugs.

Although Rheos will initially focus on autoimmune diseases, it expects to later find targets relevant to immuno-oncology.

Checkpoint inhibitors—antibodies that allow immune cells to see and destroy cancer cells—work remarkably for some, but not all, cancer patients, and their effect can wear off over time. “We now know that one of the reasons they may become ineffective is because exhausted cells, or cells that need to be re-awakened, alter their metabolism,” Turka says. The Rheos platform could identify targets that get around that barrier, he adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE