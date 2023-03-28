CAR-T cancer immunotherapy took off

Two personalized immune-cell therapies came to the market, and more are likely on the way

By Ryan Cross

Credit: Novartis

In a sweeping success for cancer immunotherapy this year, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved the first two treatments that use a patient’s own genetically engineered cells to combat specific kinds of blood cancer.

Both new drugs are CAR T-cell immunotherapies, created by injecting an individual’s T cells with DNA that encodes a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). The CAR proteins jut from the immune cells’ surfaces and direct them to seek and destroy tumor cells.

Some 83% of people treated with the first approved CAR-T drug, Kymriah from Novartis, achieved complete remission—no cancer detected—within three months. More than 50% of people treated with the second drug, Kite Pharma’s Yescarta, are in complete remission.

“The excitement is justified; it is a validation of the field,” says David Epstein, former CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Despite the excitement, many challenges remain for CAR-T therapies. To start, both treatments were approved for a small subset of cancers.

Kymriah treats people up to 25 years old who have acute lymphoblastic leukemia of B-cell origin who are resistant to treatment or have relapsed twice, limiting potential patients to a few hundred per year. Yescarta treats large B-cell lymphoma in adults after two other treatments have failed. It could help an estimated 7,500 people per year.

“The number one challenge for CAR-T is to get it to work more broadly,” says Brad Loncar, a biotech investor specializing in immunotherapy. If CAR-T therapy ends up being useful for only a few kinds of cancer, “it will be a huge failure,” although Loncar thinks this scenario is unlikely.

One company to watch is Bluebird Bio, which recently announced promising Phase I clinical trial data using a different kind of CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma. But even if CAR-T works for other blood cancers, applying the technique to the majority of solid tumors will be difficult.

Loncar says the CAR-T company “the market is most excited about” is Juno Therapeutics, which has more than 10 clinical programs for blood and solid tumors. Juno’s most advanced program fell behind after five patients died from CAR-T-induced brain swelling.

Toxicity is a lingering issue for other CAR-T therapies too. Kymriah and Yescarta both come with warnings for cytokine release syndrome, a severe, body-wide immune reaction after injection of the drug. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that it almost kills you before it helps you,” Loncar says.

The personalized nature of CAR-T makes manufacturing another complication. Some companies, including Cellectis, are designing “off-the-shelf” CAR-T cell therapies made ahead of time with other people’s cells.

Pricing, however, is perhaps the issue that’s most captured the public’s attention. The drug industry has signaled that CAR-T will be a big business. Less than two months before Yescarta’s approval, Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion.

Kymriah’s one-time cost of $475,000 and Yescarta’s price tag of $373,000 caused sticker shock and spurred broader questions about the affordability of CAR-T and gene-therapy treatments. Novartis said people won’t pay for Kymriah if they don’t respond to treatment within a month.

“CAR-T is not expensive because of greed,” Loncar says. It is expensive because of the logistics, limited patient population, and its novelty, he adds. “CAR-T is state of the art, and this is just the beginning.”