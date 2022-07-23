Twelve raises $130 million to scale CO₂ utilization

The carbon dioxide utilization start-up Twelve has raised $130 million in series B funding. Twelve uses electrocatalytic membranes to make hydrogen from water and carbon monoxide from CO2, turning the resulting syngas into fuels, chemicals, and polymers. The firm says the money will help it expand to industrial scale; it will focus first on jet fuel and optical-grade polycarbonate. It also has collaborations with NASA and Mercedes-Benz. Twelve says its process is net negative in greenhouse gas emissions when powered by renewable energy.
