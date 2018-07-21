U.K.’s Worn Again raises cash for textile recycling

London start-up Worn Again Technologies has raised $6.5 million from investors to accelerate commercialization of its technology for separating, decontaminating, and extracting polyester and cellulose from cotton, mixed textiles, and plastic bottles. Worn Again plans to open a demonstration plant in 2021. The firm says its technology already matches virgin polyester and cotton materials for quality and that its goal is to be competitive on price as well.
