Going up? Prepare your elevator pitch

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Everyone should have a current elevator pitch. You never know when you will enter an elevator and realize the person who comes in behind you works for the company you have been trying to get an interview with. You have just the time it takes to get from one floor to another to explain to them who you are, what you do, and why they should care. In fact, whenever you meet someone new in your professional world, you should have a ready answer to the “tell me about yourself” request. You usually have only a minute or so to convince them that you’re worth a conversation. These tips will help you be prepared when these opportunities arise.

Who you are. Start with your name (it’s amazing how often people forget to include that) and affiliation. Providing your school, company, or organization will give context for the information that follows. You could mention how long you have been there, then move into what you do.

What you do. If your job title is not self-explanatory, you may have to describe your work. It can be helpful to include a recent accomplishment that’s significant and relevant. If you’re looking to make a career transition, you may want to express that you’ve been doing X but are now more interested in doing Y and give an example of how you’re making that happen. Give some thought to how you want others to think of you, then craft that into a short, compelling phrase; something like “I identify opportunities and create compelling grant applications.” Avoid acronyms and jargon, unless you know the other person will understand them.

What makes you unique. What makes you different from everyone else with the same background and job title? Maybe you have a second expertise from a previous position, apply your skills in an unusual field, or bring a special perspective because of your lived experiences.

Your goals. You will ideally end on a positive, future-facing note, mentioning where you want to go—possibly adding an implicit or explicit ask. Most people like to help others, and the more specific you can be about what you need, the easier it will be for the other person to know if they can assist you—whether you’re seeking a new job or a volunteer opportunity that will allow you to learn a new skill.

Customize. You always want to tailor your introduction to the situation and people involved. If this is the beginning of a job interview, you will want to talk about how your skills will add value to the organization. If it’s an informal encounter, you may want to add a memorable fact or tidbit about yourself, like “I do the New York Times crossword in pen every day.”

However you decide to present and describe yourself, make sure to practice phrasing and timing. As in any other oral presentation, you don’t want to memorize exact words, but you do want to be comfortable. By being prepared, you can make the most of opportunities that come along, no matter how unexpected.