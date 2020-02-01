Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Career Tips

How to evaluate opportunities and not get scammed

by Brought to you by ACS Careers
February 1, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Illustration of a megaphone calling out a special offer.
Credit: Shutterstock
Don't fall into the trap.

Sometimes someone makes you an offer that seems too good to be true.

Now, just because you’re never heard of it doesn’t mean it’s bad. An early-career professional once turned down an invitation to chair a session at a Gordon Research Conference (GRC) because that person had never heard of it. Fortunately, a trusted colleague was able to explain what GRCs are and why the professional should quickly call back and accept the offer.

However, some offers that seem too good to be true are just that. For example, the main criterion for acceptance into a so-called predatory journal or conference is that you pay a fee. These journals do little or no peer review, publish almost anything, and are rarely cited. Instead, they prey on early-career researchers who need publications and presentations on their curricula vitae or résumés but may not be aware of all the reputable scientific journals. So how do you evaluate an offer to appear at a conference, publish in a journal, or serve on an editorial board?

Check the sender. Look at the specific journal or conference, but also investigate the organization behind it. How long has it been around? What other activities is it involved in? Who is the parent organization? Who is on the board? Does the name or the domain name seem suspiciously close to that of a highly prestigious entity? If it is trying to borrow another entity’s prestige, it probably doesn’t have much of its own. If the request came from an individual, you can check out LinkedIn to see to whom that person is connected.

Check the quality. Review the journal’s or conference’s website, especially past issues of a journal or abstract volumes from a conference. You can’t expect perfection, but the site should look professional, with proper grammar and spelling. The scientific content should be of high quality, adhering to all relevant regulatory requirements—for example, regarding the use of animals and human subjects. Think about how employers view job seekers with typos on their résumés, and apply that same standard to unknown entities.

Also look for independent, third-party evaluations and quantitative metrics, such as impact factor for journals.

If you received an invitation that had the title of one of your own presentations inserted, ask others in your circle if they received the same message. Often the subject matter of the conference will only be tangentially related to your work, but organizations hope to obscure that fact by including the title of something in which they know you are interested.

Check the reputation. One of the benefits of having a professional network is that you have people who can help you vet potential opportunities. Ask senior colleagues what they know about this entity. An organization that is reputable will not mind your questioning its credentials.

As a scientist, your job is to critically evaluate information and decide what is accurate and what is nonsense. Being aware that there are fraudsters and scammers out there helps, but you must remain vigilant and trust your gut. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Get involved in the discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Linking up on LinkedIn: Follow or friend?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to evaluate volunteer opportunities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Know how to say no

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE