Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diversity

Reactions

March 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Letters to the editor

Stereo Chemistry in class

As a high school chemistry educator, I always look for opportunities for students to truly connect to the subject, beyond atoms and reactions. But I find it challenging to develop ways to organically incorporate important conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion into the science curriculum. Educators can share about influential Black chemists or women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but opportunities to discuss social justice in chemistry are rare.

In my search for inspiration, I came across the story of Alice Ball, the first Black chemistry instructor at the College of Hawaii. She developed an injectable treatment for leprosy, though died later that year. What struck me was that the college president published her findings without giving her credit. Though a doctor Ball had worked with eventually spoke up and the method was renamed the Ball method, it made me think more deeply about how many people had not received credit for their work in chemistry. I thought about all the names of processes, reactions, equations, and laws I share with my students, including Bohr’s model, Avogadro’s number, and the Heisenberg uncertainty principle. The names are a part of the regular vocabulary of a chemist but often don’t recognize women and people of color. I think of Fritz Haber, whose wife, Clara Immerwahr, a chemist in her own right, contributed to his work, though the production of ammonia carries only his name [alongside that of Carl Bosch, another man]. So I wondered, Who decides who gets name recognition for a discovery?

From there, I found C&EN’s podcast. Episode 32 explored that question and more. I turned the question to my students. In class, I asked them to share initial thoughts about whether the names of chemists should be used to label reactions or laws going forward. Their homework was to listen to the episode and post to a discussion board about their perspectives and whether they had changed after listening to the opinions of various chemists. The purpose of the assignment was to motivate students to think critically about how names might impact the sense of inclusion in the field. Their opinions were just as varied and unique as the chemists in the podcast, and it was clear they had been thoughtful in their posts, even responding to one another to challenge their ideas further. I’m grateful for this resource that enabled thoughtful dialogue in my classroom; these conversations are an essential part of science literacy.

Victoria Perrone
Boston

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Podcast: Chemists debate the value of name reactions in organic chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Podcast: Chemists debate the value of name reactions in organic chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How the periodic table changed my life
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE