BASF aims for 30% women in leadership

BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, has set a goal of having 30% of its leadership positions held by women by 2030. At the end of 2019, 23% of BASF’s leaders were women, according to the company. German law requires that at least 30% of BASF’s supervisory board be women, but the firm’s stated goal covers all locations and levels of management. BASF says it fills most leadership positions from within, so it will focus on recognition and promotion of early-career women.
