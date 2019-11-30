Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Salaries

Reactions

November 30, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Letters to the editor

Survey responses

I am sure that the American Chemical Society individuals who take the survey on salaries (C&EN, Nov. 4, 2019, page 18) are not only disappointed but frustrated by the poor percentage of members willing to answer a few questions. This is particularly the case when I am convinced that a majority of your members are eager to see the results and compare their salaries with the average for their classification.

How can ACS receive an increased percentage of responses to a survey critical to most members and at the same time ensure that the population responding is random? Unfortunately, the same poor response is exhibited in the voting for ACS officers, with this percentage below 10% (C&EN, Nov. 4, 2019, page 5). Certainly I do not have the answers.

Nelson Marans
New York City

Primo Levi

I am grateful to Howard Barth for his rich tribute to the life and work of Primo Levi (C&EN, Sept. 23, 2019, page 3). For many years I assigned The Periodic Table to my senior inorganic chemistry students to help foster an appreciation of the subject. Levi wrote about chemistry with insight, autobiographical and historical detail, and a good dose of fantasy (“Titanium” and “Mercury” chapters). His essay “The Mark of the Chemist,” in the book Other People’s Trades, takes us back to the days when there was little attention to laboratory safety and the majority of chemists could recognize one another by the scar left by a glass tube inexpertly pushed through a rubber stopper. Books such as The Periodic Table, Oliver Sacks’s Uncle Tungsten, and Lars Öhrström’s The Last Alchemist in Paris can be of great value to the general reader as well as chemists at all levels.

Louis J. Kirschenbaum
Kingston, Rhode Island

ACS 2018 IRS Form 990 available

The American Chemical Society’s 2018 IRS Form 990 is now available on the ACS website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org/acsirsform990. Please scroll toward the bottom of the page to access the 2018 form and related Guide to Schedule J for explanatory information regarding ACS executive compensation. If you have any access problems, please contact service@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Deserving Of Respect
Benefits Of Chemistry
A Few of Our Favorite Chemical Reactions
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE