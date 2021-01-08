BASF appoints new head of research

BASF Chairman Martin Brudermüller will cede his role as the firm’s chief technology officer on Feb. 1 to Melanie Maas-Brunner, a chemist with experience in research, technology development, and production. Maas-Brunner, who has been with BASF since 1997, currently heads its nutrition and health division. The move will give Brudermüller more time to focus on BASF’s strategic priorities and his activities as president of the European Chemical Industry Council, a trade association, the company says.
