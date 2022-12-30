Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Women In Science

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Ana Sousa Dias

This organometallic chemist crossed a continent to develop green chemistry in industry

by Alex Scott
December 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

1990s–2007

Discovering organometallic chemistry

Growing up in Lisbon, Portugal, Ana Sousa Dias attended St. John de Britto College, a school whose science teachers inspired her to go on for an undergraduate chemistry degree at the city’s Nova University. It was while she was doing research on an Erasmus scholarship at the University of Castilla–La Mancha that Sousa Dias discovered organometallic chemistry and the role of catalysis. “There were difficult techniques, glove boxes, and everything had to be done in an oxygen-free environment. It was very interesting,” she says. She honed her understanding of organometallic chemistry doing her PhD work at the University of Aveiro, where, in 2003, she immersed herself in the then-obscure field of converting xylans into furfural.

Ana Sousa Dias at university.
Credit: Ana Sousa Dias
Sousa Dias studied chemistry at Nova University Lisbon.

2007

The big decision

In September 2007, Sousa Dias began a postdoctoral fellowship at Nova and thought she was headed toward an academic career. “I was back in the place that I loved,” she says. But within weeks of starting, she received an email from her PhD adviser that changed her life: an offer to apply her knowledge of catalysis to make novel industrial products for Avantium, a green technology company in the Netherlands. Arriving in Amsterdam for the interview, Sousa Dias, who had been living in a small city in Portugal, experienced culture shock. “It was crowded, as there were festivities, and I couldn’t understand a word. It was overwhelming,” she says. It would also be “very difficult” to leave her family and friends, she recalls.

2008

Ana Sousa Dias at Avantium.
Credit: Ana Sousa Dias
Sousa Dias was able to apply what she had learned in her PhD to making products.

And so to industry

But she clicked with the team at Avantium, was impressed with the lab facilities, and felt this was her chance to convert her knowledge into commercial “reality,” Sousa Dias says. She started working for the company in January 2008 with plans to return to her postdoc in a year. Initially, her role at Avantium was based in the lab and involved using catalysts to develop processes for making hydroxymethylfurfural from sugars. With high-throughput technologies on hand, she says, “I was impressed that in 6 months of being here I was able to do many more experiments than I was able to do during my entire PhD.”

Today

Out of the lab

Some 15 years later, Sousa Dias is Avantium’s head of product stewardship and regulatory affairs and has settled in the Netherlands. Her day-to-day activities are no longer in the lab; she’s a manager overseeing the safety of products that Avantium is developing, including polyethylene furanoate, a novel polymer for beverage bottles, and others made entirely from biochemicals. “I am doing the legal side of the technology,” Sousa Dias says. She has a positive approach to her career and life in general. “I try to take the opportunities that life has brought me. There was a flow that in the end directed me here,” she says of her time in the Netherlands. She didn’t end up pursuing an academic career, but it worked out for her, she says. “I recommend people follow their ambitions.”

Related: Career Ladder: Vy Dong

Ana Sousa Dias at Avantium headquarters in Amsterdam.
Credit: Sousa Dias
Sousa Dias has moved out of the lab and is now head of product stewardship and regulatory affairs at Avantium.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Erika Milczek is replacing banned chemicals in consumer products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Vy Dong
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Project SEED scholars Elaine Gomez and Luis Mendez

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE