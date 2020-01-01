Chemistry in Pictures Terms of submissions

C&EN Chemistry in Pictures (C&ENChemPics) 2020 Photo Contest begins January 1st, 2020, and ends December 31, 2020.

Photographers who are 18 years old or older may enter, except for individuals affiliated with the American Chemical Society, including employees and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses).

Submitted images are their original works, and do not infringe on the rights of other parties. Photos must be appropriate for posting on a public website. Obscene, provocative or otherwise questionable content will not be considered. Images must be submitted in a JPG high quality format. Images submitted that are smaller than 600 by 400 pixels may be rejected. Please contact cenchempics@acs.org if you have questions about image type, size or quality.

Please note that if a photo features people, they must be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment—gloves, goggles, lab coats, long hair tied back, etc.—for their location and activity. Guidelines for appropriate personal protective equipment from the American Chemical Society’s Committee on Chemical Safety are available here.

Digital photos may be submitted through one of a number of avenues. All submitted images are subject to approval before they are posted to the C&EN Chemistry in Pictures site.

Once entered, ACS and C&EN assume the right to use submitted images in both print and electronic formats including but not limited to: on the acs.org website, on the C&EN website, C&EN or ACS newsletters and social media channels, and for marketing and promotional purposes.

Entries will be judged on the basis of creativity, photographic quality, and effectiveness in conveying the beauty of chemistry. A C&EN panel will judge the entries, and all contest decisions are final.

C&EN Chemistry in Pictures will award prizes as follows:

Grand Prize: The Grand Prize winner will be selected from the monthly prize winners and will receive a photography kit to use with their mobile phone and a placement of their photograph in C&EN magazine.

12 Monthly Prizes: The winner of each month will receive a $50 Amazon gift card or equivalent. Monthly award winners will be announced the following month. Winners will be notified by email.

Full rules and regulations for the C&EN Chemistry in Pictures Photo Contest can be found here. Additionally, ACS and C&EN assume the right to use submitted images in both print and electronic formats including but not limited to: on the acs.org website, on the C&EN website, and for marketing and promotional purposes. All acs.org Terms and Conditions apply.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE PURCHASE OF ANY GOOD AND/OR SERVICE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ONLY.

SPONSOR: The #CENChemPics Photo Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by American Chemical Society, 1155 16th Street NW Washington, DC 20036 (“Sponsor”). The Contest entry period starts on January 1, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on December 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET (the “Contest Period”). Eligibility for entry into the Contest will cease at the applicable time and date, and all entries received thereafter will be considered disqualified and will be ineligible for participation. If Sponsor does not receive your entry for any reason, or if your entry is not entered correctly, the entry will be invalid and you will be ineligible to participate or win. Sponsor’s computer will be the official clock of the Contest.

ELIGIBILITY: SPONSOR DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THIS CONTEST IS VALID IN ANY PARTICULAR JURISDICTION. RESIDENTS OF JURISDICTIONS WHERE THIS CONTEST IS PROHIBITED ARE INELIGIBLE TO COMPETE IN THIS CONTEST. THIS CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Employees of Sponsor and its subsidiaries and affiliates, and their immediate family members (defined as a person’s spouse, parents, children, grandparents, and/or siblings, regardless of where they live), or persons living in the same households of such employees, whether or not related, are not eligible.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter, during the Contest Period take an original photo of chemistry in everyday life and submit it, along with a brief description of the photo (collectively, the “Entry”), via only one (1) of the following methods (collectively, the “Methods of Entry”): Online form – To enter via our online form, visit Chemistry in Pictures, click “Submit your photo,” and follow the instructions.

Email – To enter via email, send your Entry with the subject line “#CENChemPics” to cenchempics@acs.org

Twitter – To enter via Twitter, visit www.twitter.com and log in to your Twitter account or create a new, free Twitter account if you do not already have one. Then tweet your Entry with the hashtag #CENChemPics to the Twitter handle @cenmag. Your Entry must be in English and must contain at least twenty (20) characters and no more than one hundred and forty (280) characters in length.

Instagram – To enter via Instagram, visit www.instagram.com and log in to your Instagram account or create a new, free Instagram account if you do not already have one. Then submit your Entry with the hashtag #CENChemPics to the Instagram handle @cenmag. Your Entry must be in English.

All Entries must include a photo or video and description to be valid. Descriptions will not be judged.

Only online Entries will be eligible, and all other methods of entry are void. Watermarked Entries are not acceptable.

All Entries submitted via Twitter and Instagram must include the hashtag #CENChemPics and handle @CENmag to be valid. All Entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the holder of the email, Tumblr, Twitter, or Instagram account from which it was sent. For these purposes, an email, Tumblr, Twitter, or Instagram account holder shall mean the primary person who is assigned to such email, Tumblr, Twitter, or Instagram account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account, Tumblr, accounts, Twitter accounts, or Instagram accounts. Sponsor is not responsible for, and shall not be liable for late, lost, misdirected, unsuccessful, or illegible Entries for any reason. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to reject any Entry for failure to fully comply with these Official Contest Rules. Each Entry must be the original work of the participant, and may not have been published previously, entered in any other contest, or have won any other award. Statements made in the Entry must be true and accurate. All Entries become the sole property of Sponsor, and none will be returned.

PRIZE: [One (1) Grand Prize, Twelve (12) Monthly Prizes]: All eligible participants will be competing for one (1) grand prize which shall consist of a photography kit to use with their mobile phone (the “Prize”). All eligible participants will also compete on a monthly basis for twelve (12) prizes of $50. The reporting and payment of all tax liabilities incurred by any winner as a result of the Contest, including but not limited to federal, state, and local income taxes, is the sole responsibility of the winner. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. The winner is solely responsible for all other fees or costs associated with the Prize received, regardless of whether it, in whole or in part, is used. The winner may be required to provide his/her Social Security Number for tax reporting purposes. The Prize is awarded AS IS and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. No substitution of the Prize will be permitted, except by Sponsor, which may substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize becomes unavailable. The Prize is non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. Odds of winning will be dependent upon the number of Entries received. The grand prize winner will also receive placement of his or her photograph in an issue of the Chemical and Engineering News Magazine. Issue date will be determine upon selection of the winner.

WINNER: All eligible Entries received during the Contest Period will be judged by a panel of judges based on equally weighed criteria of: 1) grace of expression; 2) creativity; and 3) originality. Judging will be completed, and the Grand Prize potential winner will be selected, no later than January 10, 2021. Monthly prize winners will be announced with 14 days following the last day of the contest month. The judges’ decision in connection with all matters concerning the Contest and the winner shall be final and binding. The Grand Prize potential winner and Monthly winners will be notified of the judge’ section via email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. The potential winner is subject to verification, including verification of age and residency. The potential winner will be required to comply with all instructions in the Prize notification and may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, a publishing rights release, and/or a publicity release (where permitted by law). If the completed and executed release forms are not received within five (5) days of the notification date, the Prize may be forfeited, and the participant with the next highest scoring Entry will be selected as the alternate winner. In the event of non-compliance with any of these Official Contest Rules, including without limitation, any potential winner found ineligible or any Prize notification returned as undeliverable, the Prize may be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner. Sponsor is not responsible for, and shall not be liable for late, lost, misdirected or unsuccessful efforts to notify the winner, or for any change of the winner’s contact information.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: By entering the Contest, all participants agree to these rules and all eligibility requirements and all decisions of Sponsor. BY ENTERING THE CONTEST AND/OR ACCEPTING THE PRIZE, ALL PARTICIPANTS AGREE THAT THE SPONSOR, AND ALL OF ITS RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS (COLLECTIVELY, ITS “REPRESENTATIVES”), WILL HAVE NO LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR, AND WILL BE HELD HARMLESS FOR, ANY LIABILITY, CLAIMS, INJURY, LOSS, OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND, DUE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, CLAIMS ARISING OUT OF PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, PROPERTY DAMAGE, CLAIMS ARISING OUT OF THE PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THIS CONTEST OR THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE, CLAIMS BASED ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS, PUBLICITY RIGHTS, PRIVACY, OR DEFAMATION, OR CLAIMS BASED ON THE NEGLIGENCE OF SPONSOR. Further, by accepting the Prize, the winner agrees that the Sponsor and its Representatives, and those acting under the authority of the Sponsor or its Representatives may use (or refrain from using) the winner’s name, biographical information, pictures/portraits, likenesses and/or voice for any and all advertising and promotional purposes in any and all media now known or hereafter invented (including but not limited to digital and print media) without territorial or time limitations and without further consideration, at the sole discretion of the Sponsor, unless prohibited by law, in conjunction with this Contest and similar promotions without notice to the winner. The winner will have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, or no claim arising out of the use, alteration, distortion, or illusionary effect or use in any composite form of the winner’s name, biographical information, pictures/portraits, likeness, or voice.

RELEASE: BY SUBMITTING AN ENTRY, THE PARTICIPANT ACKNOWLEDGES THAT HIS/HER ENTRY MAY BE POSTED ON THE SPONSOR’S WEBSITE, IN SPONSOR’S SOLE DISCRETION. Further, submission of an Entry grants the Sponsor the non-exclusive right to use, edit, illustrate, abridge, modify, and publish the Entry in any way for any and all purposes in any and all media whether now known or hereafter invented (including but not limited to print and digital media) without territorial or time limitations and without further consideration, at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Without limiting the foregoing, the rights granted herein to Sponsor shall include the rights to retouch and modify the Entry or any part thereof, and to reproduce or combine the same with other artwork, photographs, likenesses, images, and/or other material in any manner whatsoever. By submitting an Entry, participant agrees that the submission is gratuitous and made without restriction, and will not place the Sponsor under any obligation. Sponsor is free to disclose the ideas contained in the Entry on a non-confidential basis to anyone or otherwise use the ideas without any additional compensation to the participant. Participant acknowledges that by acceptance of his/her Entry, Sponsor does not waive any rights to use similar or related ideas previously known to Sponsor, or developed by its employees, or obtained from sources other than the participant. All terms under: https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/terms.html apply.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: By entering the Contest, all participants warrant that their Entries conform with the requirements set forth herein (the “Entry Requirements”): Entry must be original to the participant and may not contain copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs, sculptures, paintings, or other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies, or other media) without permission. Sponsor does not permit the infringement of others’ rights, and any use of materials not original to the participant (except copyrighted materials owned by Sponsor) is grounds for disqualification from the Contest.

Entry must comply with these Official Contest Rules.

Entry must comply with the posting requirements set forth herein and as posted on Tumblr, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Entry cannot be sexually explicit or suggestive, unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional, or age group, profane or pornographic, contain nudity or any materially dangerous activity, obscene, or offensive.

Entry cannot endorse any form of hate or hate group, defame, misrepresent, or contain any disparaging remarks about the Sponsor or its business, or any other third parties.

Entry cannot contain trademarks, logos, or trade dress owned by others, advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind, or depict any trade secrets or other information that violates the security and privacy practices of any third party, without permission.

Entry cannot contain background artwork unless it is an original work of the participant.

Entry cannot contain materials embodying the names, illnesses, photographs, personal information (such as license plate numbers, email address, or street addresses), or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without permission.

Entry cannot communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill with which Sponsor wishes to associate.

Entry cannot depict, and cannot itself be in violation of any law. ENTRIES POSTED BY SPONSOR ARE THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF THE INDIVIDUAL PARTICIPANT, AND DO NOT REFLECT THE VIEWS OF THE SPONSOR IN ANY MANNER. Sponsor reserves the right to waive the Entry Requirements set forth herein in its sole discretion. Any waiver of any obligation hereunder by Sponsor does not constitute a general waiver of any obligation to participants. Participant warrants and represents that his/her Entry does not infringe upon the copyrights, trademark rights, rights of privacy, publicity, or other intellectual property, or other rights of any person or entity, and that any publication of the Entry via various media outlets, including Internet posting, will not infringe on the rights of any third party. In the event that an Entry contains likenesses of third parties or elements not owned by the participant, the participant must be able to provide legal releases for such use, including Sponsor’s use of such Entry, in a form satisfactory to Sponsor, upon request, prior to the naming of the winner. All participants further agree to indemnify and hold Sponsor and its Representatives harmless from any claims arising from Sponsor’s use of the participant’s or winner’s Entry.

CONTEST RULES AND WINNER: These Official Contest Rules and the name of the winner will be posted at cen.chempics.org, and may also be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: #CENChemPics Contest, c/o American Chemical Society, 1155 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036, within thirty (30) days of the Contest’s deadline date.