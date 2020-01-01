About Chemistry in Pictures

C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures launched in early 2014 to showcase the beauty of chemistry, chemical engineering, and the allied sciences. Through visually compelling photos and images, Chemistry in Pictures provides a window into the fascinating world of scientific research and discovery.

We draw our content from several sources: scholarly journals, C&EN editors, and reader submissions. If you have just one cool photo, or if you have 100, we’d love to hear from you at CENChemPics@acs.org. It can be a photo, an SEM, a micrograph, or any other type of image as long as it is visually compelling.

Chemistry in Pictures is curated by C&EN staff members Craig Bettenhausen, Manny Morone, and Alexandra Taylor.

C&EN's Chemistry in Pictures Zoom Backgrounds

We've turned some of our best C&EN's Chemistry in Pictures into virtual backgrounds for Zoom. Here's how to download and use them.

C&EN's Chemistry in Pictures Contest

Contribute your best photos and captions, and our editors will handpick their favorites. We’ll select and publish our favorite photos in C&EN Chemistry in Pictures. Monthly winners will receive a $50 cash prize, with a Grand Prize winner that will get their photograph published in C&EN magazine and receive a photography kit to use with their mobile phone.

Submit photos to the Submit Photo page, by email to CENChempics@acs.org or via Twitter, Facebook using the hashtag #CENChemPics.

Click here to read our rules and regulations.

Connect with C&EN

Share this contest with friends via Facebook and Twitter and encourage them to contribute for an opportunity to get your chemistry photography published.

You can follow us on twitter @cenmag, or on Facebook at C&EN News. Keep track of the contest at #cenchempics.