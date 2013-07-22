Lyme Disease Experience

Here in southeast Pennsylvania we have a lot of woods, deer, ticks, people—and Lyme disease (C&EN, June 24, page 10).
About 15 years ago, a few days after a long walk in the woods, I developed a fever of about 100 °F. It was lower in the morning and rose toward evening. I also felt somewhat fatigued. I did not find a tick on my body nor did I have a bull’s-eye rash.
That summer many folks in our neighborhood had Lyme disease. I went to a doctor familiar with Lyme disease. He said that the only universal symptoms were a low-grade fever and some fatigue. A bull’s-eye rash may or may not appear, so don’t wait for one before seeing a doctor. Also, early in the disease a test for antibodies is useless. The doctor gave me a prescription for doxycycline. An hour after taking the first pill my fever broke and I felt fine. I continued to take the medicine for four weeks and had no further problems.
Last fall, two days after going into the woods, I found a deer tick on my body. I had no symptoms of Lyme disease. I took doxycycline for three weeks and have had no symptoms as of this writing.
Frederic F. Nelson
Landenberg, Pa.
