Poetic Research

After reading about the research of my University of Pennsylvania colleague Eric J. Schelter in “A New Degree of Separation for Rare-Earth Metals” (C&EN, June 8, page 24), I wrote a poem.
Gimme Schelter
Gimme Schelter, for he’s the man
Who separates rare earths as fast as one can
For that all he needs is a simple ligand
And a tridentate nitroxide is at his command
So far he has separated two rare earths
Neodymium from Dysprosium dependent on girth
For each complex dimerizes differently
Which changes a lot their solubility
The Neodymium completely enters into solution
While Dysprosium precipitates with good resolution
Thus 50:50 powder mixtures can yield
Ninety-five percent pure metals. His fame, it is sealed
So a fortune awaits the brilliant inventor
Of this new technology, he’s right at the center
Andrew R. McGhie
Philadelphia
