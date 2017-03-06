Local section spotlight

In February, the American Chemical Society Detroit Local Section celebrated its 100th consecutive month of hosting its “Brewing Chemistry” science café at a brewpub in Detroit. The meetings, which feature a guest speaker, aim to show that “chemistry is brewing all around us,” says Meghann Murray of the University of Detroit Mercy, who started the series in 2008. “It’s important to be consistent and to do it year-round.” For more information, visit www.brewingchemistry.com.
