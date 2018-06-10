Bayer Foundation to give away $400,000

Bayer will provide its charitable arm, the Bayer Science & Education Foundation, with $400,000 in 2018 to support the research of young scientists from Germany—or those wishing to study in Germany—in life sciences, agricultural science, chemistry, and medicine. Applicants can also request funding for teacher training in biology or chemistry. This year, the foundation has an additional $60,000 for students from African countries with a project in Germany. Researchers have until July 18 to apply.
