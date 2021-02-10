Chemistry in Pictures 2020 contest winners

Congratulations to the winners of our 2020 Chemistry in Pictures photo contest! Grand-prize winner Lynn M. Stevens received a mobile phone photography kit.
Grand prize winner: Golden globe
Regular readers of Chemistry in Pictures will remember Lynn M. Stevens’s funky color-changing dye. But you might not recognize it here after Stevens purified the compound. Stevens aims to use this photosensitive dye to shorten the amount of time it takes to 3-D print objects and print them in a biologically compatible way.
Submitted by Lynn M. Stevens
First runner up: Milky Way malady
This image, taken with a confocal microscope, shows a pancreatic cancer cell. The cell’s irregular surface is covered with adhesions, tiny structures that help the cell attach to other cells and interact with its environment. The long, thin strands are microtubules that make up the cell’s cytoskeleton. Lorna Young, a postdoc with the Institute of Translational Medicine at the University of Liverpool, captured this image. Young’s team studies how healthy and diseased cells move within the body.
Submitted by Lorna Young
Second runner up: BODIPY on fire
Look closely. Are those flames? Graduate student Andrea Cabrera-Espinoza dropped BODIPY derivatives dissolved in chloroform into quartz cuvettes containing methanol. The compounds are less soluble in methanol than in chloroform. That solubility difference helped slow their diffusion, allowing Cabrera-Espinoza to capture the movement under UV light, creating the illusion of colored flames.
Submitted by Andrea Cabrera-Espinoza
