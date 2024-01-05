ExxonMobil to pilot carbon capture via carbonate fuel cells

The fuel cell maker FuelCell Energy will expand on its research partnership with ExxonMobil by installing a pilot system that can capture carbon dioxide while generating additional power at the oil company’s refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The firm’s fuel cells electrochemically oxidize methane using CO2 to carry electrons through a molten carbonate electrolyte. The upshot is they can strip about 90% of the CO2 from a combustion flue gas stream while also yielding electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. The two companies have been working together on the technology since 2016, and ExxonMobil says good results from this pilot could lead to global deployment.
