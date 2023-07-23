OQ Chemicals switches to LED lighting in Texas

In a prosaic but effective sustainability and cost-cutting move, the oxo chemical maker OQ Chemicals has switched over to LED light throughout its plant in Bishop, Texas. The firm says the lights will cut the plant’s electrical consumption by 500,000 kW h per year, which the US Department of Energy estimates is equivalent to taking 48 cars off the road. The move will also save the firm $50,000 annually in maintenance costs relative to incandescent and fluorescent fixtures, OQ says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter