Energy

Plug Power and partners invest in green H₂

by Craig Bettenhausen
April 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 13
A photo of a truck full of hydrogen.
Credit: Plug Power
Plug Power is building transportation, storage, and production infrastructure for hydrogen.

The fuel-cell maker Plug Power will build a green hydrogen plant in south-central Pennsylvania with the power provider Brookfield Renewable Partners. Plug says the electrolysis plant will produce 15 metric tons (t) of H2 per day when it starts up in late 2022, drawing power from the Susquehanna River’s Holtwood Dam. Plug is also planning a 45 t green H2 plant near Rochester, New York. Separately, Plug will put $200 million into an H2 infrastructure investment fund that it is forming with the cryogenic equipment company Chart Industries and the oil-field services firm Baker Hughes, each of which is contributing $60 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

