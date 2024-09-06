QatarEnergy plans big solar and ammonia expansions

The state-owned oil company QatarEnergy has announced plans for new, large-scale ammonia and solar power facilities. The ammonia expansion is happening in Mesaieed Industrial City, on Qatar’s east coast, with the first of three new production lines to start up before 2030. QatarEnergy says that the project will double the country’s ammonia output, to 12.4 million metric tons per year. Separately, the firm has plans to double Qatar’s solar power capacity with a 2,000 MW installation 90 km away on the country’s west coast.
