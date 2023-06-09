TotalEnergies and Tree Energy Solutions seek to build a carbon dioxide hydrogenation plant

The oil company TotalEnergies and the electrically generated fuel developer Tree Energy Solutions are exploring a large-scale plant to make methane from green hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide, a product Tree calls e-NG, or e-natural gas. The firms say they are looking at output of 100,000–200,000 metric tons of e-NG per year. The plant would produce hydrogen using a 1 GW electrolyzer, which TotalEnergies would supply with wind and solar power. Tree would then use a nickel-catalyzed reaction called the Sabatier process to make the methane.
