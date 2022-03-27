Deals proliferate for low-carbon aviation fuel

The freight airline DHL Express has agreed to purchase a total of more than 800 million L of airplane fuel made from waste oils and residues over the next 5 years in separate deals with BP and Neste. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines has agreed to buy 340 million L of low-carbon aviation fuel per year over 7 years from Gevo, which will use agricultural feedstocks. And Oneworld Alliance, a network of airlines, has agreed to buy up to 900 million L of Gevo’s aviation fuel per year over a 5-year period.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter