Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biofuels

Oil majors back out of biofuel in Europe

Chevron furloughs workers in Germany after similar moves by BP and Shell

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 11, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A worker in personal protective equipment walks by a row of large steel tanks.
Credit: Shutterstock
China exported 1.8 million metric tons of biodiesel into the European Union in 2023 from plants like this one in Hebei Province.

The European biofuel industry suffered three major disappointments in quick succession over the past month. Chevron is furloughing workers at its biodiesel plant in Oeding, Germany. The move comes after BP scaled back expansion plans for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel in Europe and Shell halted construction on a big biofuel plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Chevron’s furloughs are an ominous sign for the plant. The oil company idled the plant a few months ago, which industry watchers saw as a stopgap answer to low selling prices for biofuels. The firm is now telling workers to stay home starting Aug. 1 and enrolling them in government social safety net programs. “I don’t think it would be a surprise if later this year they completely pull the plug,” says Bogdan Avramuta, an analyst at the consulting firm Rethink Research.

Matthew Stone, managing director of the market research firm Prima Markets, says Shell’s decision to stop building is the most significant, in part because the Rotterdam facility would have been one of Europe’s biggest biofuel plants. On July 5, the firm told shareholders it will write off a loss of up to $1 billion on the site, a move that makes starting it up again more difficult and less likely, Stone says.

European Union biofuel prices have been depressed since late 2022, Stone says, when inexpensive biodiesel imports from China started flooding the market. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Chevron explicitly blamed the plant’s closure on unfair trade practices by Chinese companies.

Biodiesel is made from natural fats and oils through a reaction with methanol and potassium hydroxide or sodium hydroxide. The result is fatty acid methyl esters that can burn in a diesel engine.

European regulators have been investigating fraud cases in which imports are intentionally mislabeled to maximize their value, Stone says, a practice called circumvention. For example, diesel made from used cooking oil is worth more than diesel made from virgin palm oil because EU rules say used cooking oil is a more sustainable feedstock.

Prosecutors made some progress on individual fraud cases, Stone says. But in May, the emphasis for EU trade authorities shifted to a more systemic problem, dumping, a practice in which exporters sell at artificially low prices to drive competitors in the importing country out of business.

In an open letter to the European Commission (EC) dated June 6, the European Biodiesel Board accuses China of a biofuel dumping scheme coordinated by the central government. “The EU must be extremely firm against the Chinese governmental strategy to destroy the EU’s industrial base in renewable energies,” the letter says.

In response to those allegations, the EC announced in late June that it will impose provisional import duties on Chinese biodiesel starting on Aug. 16. Stone says those duties will likely become long-term tariffs, similar to the antidumping duties the EU has imposed on biodiesel from the US since 2008.

Tariffs and other import fees levied broadly on Chinese biofuel imports are “a slippery slope to protectionism,” according to the Chinese biodiesel producer Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy. They foster a trade environment that would “prioritize individual interests over collaborative efforts for global sustainability,” the firm says in a letter it sent the EC.

Noor van Asseldonk Chen, a spokesperson for Longyan Zhuoyue, says high feedstock costs are what’s scaring oil majors away from European biofuel projects, not competition from cheap imports.

In a recent hearing, Longyan Zhuoyue urged the EC to support its domestic biofuel industry with financing instead of suppressing imports with punitive economic measures. In supporting documents from the hearing, the firm says, “While the anti-dumping investigation may be a short-term trade remedy in the interest of European biodiesel producers, we believe that this will ultimately hinder broader, long-term sustainability interests of the European Union.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indorama looks to shut big Dutch polyester plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High costs weigh on European PET firms
War to hit the chemical industry
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE