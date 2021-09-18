Sustainable aviation fuel advances

Alder Fuels has secured a multimillion-dollar investment from United Airlines and Honeywell along with an agreement by United to buy about 6 billion L of its biobased jet fuel—the largest public commitment by an airline to purchase a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Alder’s process produces a crude-oil replacement from waste biomass. Separately, Chevron and Gevo plan to build at least one plant based on Gevo’s process for converting inedible corn to SAF, proteins, and corn oil. The deal gives Chevron options on close to 600 million L per year of the fuel. The deals come as the Biden administration has proposed a tax credit for SAF as part of a pact with the airline industry to switch completely to SAF by 2050.
