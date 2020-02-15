Versalis to restart Italian cellulosic ethanol plant

Versalis, the chemical arm of the Italian oil and gas company Eni, plans to restart a cellulose-based ethanol plant in Crescentino, Italy, in June. Versalis says it has spent more than $16 million on upgrading the plant, which it bought at auction in November 2018 after Mossi Ghisolfi’s bankruptcy. Versalis has already restarted a plant that generates electricity from biomass and part of a water treatment plant that generates biogas.
