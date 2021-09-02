$14 million for niobium anode start-up

Echion Technologies, a spin-off from the University of Cambridge, has raised almost $14 million in series A funding from investors to develop a niobium oxide–based material for anodes to be used in lithium-ion batteries. Batteries with anodes made from the material are quicker to charge, more energy dense, and longer lived than standard lithium-ion batteries, Echion claims. The funding was led by CBMM, a major producer of niobium products, and the investment firm BGF.
