BASF and NGK to boost sodium-sulfur batteries

BASF and the Japanese ceramic producer NGK Insulators have agreed to improve sodium-sulfur batteries for stationary applications like power grids. The firms plan to enhance the performance of sodium-sulfur batteries, which typically deliver less energy over a longer period than lithium-ion batteries. BASF brings expertise in battery materials, while NGK’s capability lies in battery design and manufacture. The agreement builds on a battery sales partnership that the partners established in June.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter