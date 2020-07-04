CATL builds huge battery R&D center in China

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery producer and a supplier to Tesla, has broken ground on 21C Lab, a battery R&D center at its headquarters in Ningde, China. 21C Lab is due to open in 2021 at a cost of more than $450 million, and thousands of researchers will be working there within 5 years, CATL says. It plans to develop next-generation energy storage technologies at the site, including lithium metal, solid-state, and sodium-ion batteries.
