Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Carbon nanotube net could extend battery lifetimes

Materials design prevents anode components from pulverizing

by Bethany Halford
March 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A yellow ball wrapped with purple string represents SWNT-anchored battery material. An inset shows how PPBT polymer connects the SWNT to the battery material.
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A SWNT net wraps around a spherical particle of battery material and is anchored into place thanks to PPBT polymer.

As scientists try to boost the lifetime and capacity of lithium-ion batteries, they’ve run into a problem. The materials that would help the batteries store more energy tend to crack and ultimately pulverize during the charging cycle: Lithium ions make the material expand during charging and then contract during discharging. As this happens repeatedly, an inactive layer forms around the material and degrades battery performance. Taking a molecular approach to battery design, a team of chemists has developed a strategy to prevent such breakdown in anode materials.

The team, led by Georgia Tech’s Elsa Reichmanis and Stony Brook University’s Amy C. Marschilok, created single-walled carbon nanotube (SWNT) nets that are anchored to the battery material via poly[3-(potassium-4-butanoate) thiophene], also known as PPBT. PPBT has carboxylate groups that coordinate with the polar surface of the battery material, and its thiophene backbone uses π-bonding to interface with the SWNTs. Electrons can flow through the SWNT-PBBT network. The nanotube net that forms around the battery materials is porous enough for lithium ions to move on and off the material while also preventing dramatic expansion (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b00693).

The system works with two different types of anode battery materials—magnetite nanoparticles and silicon nanoparticles. This suggests the strategy might be “a generic method to minimize and contain volume changes,” said Reichmanis, who presented the work today in the Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) division during the American Chemical Society national meeting in New Orleans. “With further optimization, we hope that this can lead to an effective strategy for improving lithium-ion battery performance and the lifetime of the batteries,” she added.

“This is a wonderful demonstration of the usefulness of polymer chemistry in solving practical challenges of next-generation high-energy battery technologies,” remarked Guihua Yu, who studies nanomaterials for energy applications at the University of Texas, Austin.

Paul V. Braun, an expert in polymers and electronic materials at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, commented that the work provides clear evidence “that to maximize performance, battery electrodes need to be holistically designed to take into account ion and electron conductivity, free volume, and specific chemical interactions.”

For the strategy to be useful in battery technology, Reichmanis said, it will have to move beyond the anode and into a complete battery cell. Also, she said, the components will all need to made uniformly and reliably so that they’re compatible with a commercial process.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE