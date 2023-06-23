Cespa and Yara sign green ammonia deal

The fertilizer maker Yara and the energy firm Cepsa have established a maritime trade route for green ammonia between Spain and the Netherlands.Under the agreement, Cepsa will make hydrogen via electrolysis powered by renewables and convert it into up to 750,000 metric tons per year of NH3 at its sites in Huelva and Algeciras, in southern Spain. Yara will then pick up the green NH3 and take it by sea to Rotterdam to be used as is or converted back into H2. The ammonia project is to start operations in 2027 and will require an investment of over $1 billion.
